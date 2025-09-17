Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Johnson | Joel goes the distance for the first time!

Quick Jabs | Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Johnson | Joel goes the distance for the first time!

Golden Boy Boxing 29 mins ago Boxing Videos



Joel Iriarte defeats Kevin Johnson by UD to improve his record to 8-0, 7 KOs, and retain the WBA Continental Americas Gold Welterweight title.

Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Johnson | June 28, 2025 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

About Golden Boy Boxing

