The EMOTIONAL moment Usyk stunned AJ to become world champion, four years ago today 👑

Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV on BBC Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV will fight for the British heavyweight title on 25 October in Derby, live on BBC Two and iPlayer. The headline bout... […]

Benavidez vs.... ... Bivol for all of the marbles, or does he need to rack em up with Beterbiev and then winner takes on Bivol for all of the marbles? The LH... […]

It irks me... ... When, they talk about the four kings, Hagler, Leonard, Hearns and Duran and do not even mention Wilfred Benitez. That is not fair and... […]

Naoya Inoue v Alan David Picasso Romero Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super-bantamweight world championship against Mexico's Alan David Picasso Romero on 27 December in Saudi... […]

Gervonta Davis v Jake Paul Thought this is worthy of a thread as crazy as this fight is. The venue for Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis' fight has been moved to Florida after... […]

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 The hype has started for the rematch and it will be an entertaining contest. Eubank, 35, used the opportunity to claim Team Benn and Eddie Hearn... […]

Canelo v Terrence was FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing Canelo Alvarez v Terrence Crawford was a RIGGED & FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing & hesitating punches. The Canelo... […]

I never thought... ... We would see someone better than Floyd Mayweather's record and reputation. But, I said it before and will say it again. Terence "Bud" Crawford is... […]

R.I.P Ricky Hatton Sad news hearing that Ricky has past, 46 is no age at all. Rest Easy Champ :( […]

As a casual (wink wink) I'm feeling pretty good right now. […]

My new favourite journeyman is... .. This dude from Georgia, Levan Ghvamichava... He looks like a real ex-con. LOL... Scary looking welterweight. He lost a couple of fights, but still... […]

I don't want Dana White as a fixture in boxing! ... There was no need fro Turki to bring in Dana White for anything with regard to Crawford v Alvarez. The sight of White turns me off. What about... […]

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadalie Coming a day after Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford, the No.2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter takes on 14-1 Uzbekistani Akhmadaliev. The... […]

Who should AJ fight next in Africa? Tony Yoka believes a fight with Anthony Joshua could take place in Ghana in December. The Frenchman has been linked as a possible opponent for AJ... […]