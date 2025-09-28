Home / Boxing Videos / Ben Crocker vs Sean McComb l | Full Card Highlights

DAZN Boxing



Watch all of the action in Sheffield culminating in a highly-entertaining 10-round contest between Ben Crocker and Sean McComb.

