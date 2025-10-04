Full Fight | Jesus Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. | Rojas Brings the Heat, JoJo Brings the Fight!

Experience vs. Hunger. Skill vs. Determination. Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. looks to continue his resurgence, while Jose Rojas enters the biggest opportunity of his career, aiming to earn respect and recognition on the big stage. Expect fireworks, heavy exchanges, and a fight that could steal the show.
Jesus Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. | August 11, 2018 | Avalon in Hollywood, California
