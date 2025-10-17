Home / Boxing Videos / Teen sensation Tiah-Mai knocks out another one! | Matchroom Boxing

Teen sensation Tiah-Mai knocks out another one! | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Tiah-Mai Ayton is one of British boxing’s fastest-rising stars. A five-time national champion, a World Boxing Under-19 gold medallist, and now an undefeated 3-0 professional, the 19-year-old is tipped for massive things by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ayton had had over 300 fights in boxing, thai and other combat sports and has lost “about three” in total.

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Live Prelims, 4 Fights: Bevan, Maca, Buttigieg. Dhilwayo | Conway Vs Liddard Undercard | Matchroom

Kieron Conway vs George Liddard preliminary undercard from London: 1) Jermaine Dhilwayo vs Mario Victorino …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved