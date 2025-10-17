George Liddard becomes YOUNGEST EVER British boxing champ | Matchroom Boxing





George Liddard proved himself one of Britain’s most exciting new stars with a dominant 10-round TKO win over Kieron Conway to capture the British and Commonwealth Middleweight Championships at London’s iconic York Hall. The unbeaten 23-year-old (now 13-0, 9 KOs) delivered a statement performance, breaking down the experienced Conway (23-4-1, 6 KOs) and forcing a corner stoppage after nine intense rounds of action.

October 17, 2025, was the night Liddard proved the hype was real as he became the youngest ever British Middleweight Champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn called it a “world class performance.”

