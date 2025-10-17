Full Fight | Danny Garcia VS. Marlo Cortez | Swift Garcia makes his first appearance on national TV!

This victory marked a significant milestone in Garcia’s early career, showcasing his knockout power and setting the stage for his rise in the welterweight division. Garcia would go on to become a two-division world champion, known for his resilience and technical prowess in the ring.
Danny Garcia VS. Marlo Cortez | January 11, 2008 | Morongo Casino Resort & Spa – Cabazon, California
