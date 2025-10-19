Hot prospect Adam Maca scores another knockout | Matchroom Boxing





Undefeated Adam “The Mac” Maca makes it three in a row – all stoppages – against journeyman Juan Alberto Batista.

“Six rounders are next,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, “he could have sold this place out by himself. He’s exciting.”

The popular Maca, now 3-0 (3 KOs), was a decorated amateur boxer but turned pro aged just 18. He is already impressing with a more pro style of fighting and is hotly tipped for a massive future.

