Hot prospect Adam Maca scores another knockout | Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated Adam “The Mac” Maca makes it three in a row – all stoppages – against journeyman Juan Alberto Batista.
“Six rounders are next,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, “he could have sold this place out by himself. He’s exciting.”
The popular Maca, now 3-0 (3 KOs), was a decorated amateur boxer but turned pro aged just 18. He is already impressing with a more pro style of fighting and is hotly tipped for a massive future.
***
#matchroomboxing #boxingresults #unbeatenprospect
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.