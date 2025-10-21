Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Bring out Stephen Fulton: Going up in Weight & Training Camp Stories

Stephen Fulton opens up about moving up in weight, his mindset after his first loss, and why O’Shaquie Foster is the belt he’s chasing next. 🥊 Dre and Roy break down the media machine, the Eagles noise, and classic Roy stories from the road. From Philly mentality to fashion in the ring to the “dad bod” jokes before fight night — this episode covers it all.
00:00 Intro and NFL open
01:28 Roy’s fandom, Steelers roots, and Tomlin story
05:10 Media machine and the Eagles wideout drama
11:55 Roy’s presser story and hunter mentality
16:43 Stephen Fulton joins the show
18:17 Targeting O’Shaquie Foster for the belt
20:23 Moving up, between-fights weight, and cutting down
22:45 Camp, defense and IQ, and mindset after the loss
27:04 Bigger on fight night, “dad bod,” and presser drama
29:57 Weight cut relief and the water-photo jokes
32:55 More than a boxer: fashion, food, travel, identity
35:53 Quick gym cameo and close
