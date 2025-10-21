Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Bring out Stephen Fulton: Going up in Weight & Training Camp Stories





Stephen Fulton opens up about moving up in weight, his mindset after his first loss, and why O’Shaquie Foster is the belt he’s chasing next. 🥊 Dre and Roy break down the media machine, the Eagles noise, and classic Roy stories from the road. From Philly mentality to fashion in the ring to the “dad bod” jokes before fight night — this episode covers it all.

00:00 Intro and NFL open

01:28 Roy’s fandom, Steelers roots, and Tomlin story

05:10 Media machine and the Eagles wideout drama

11:55 Roy’s presser story and hunter mentality

16:43 Stephen Fulton joins the show

18:17 Targeting O’Shaquie Foster for the belt

20:23 Moving up, between-fights weight, and cutting down

22:45 Camp, defense and IQ, and mindset after the loss

27:04 Bigger on fight night, “dad bod,” and presser drama

29:57 Weight cut relief and the water-photo jokes

32:55 More than a boxer: fashion, food, travel, identity

35:53 Quick gym cameo and close

