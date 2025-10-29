Quick Jab | Vergil Ortiz vs. Robert Ortiz | Don’t blink — this one could end at any moment!





Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas, defeated Roberto Ortiz (35-3-2, 26KOs) of Torreon, Mexico via technical knockout in the second round of a super lightweight fight originally slated for eight rounds in the Canelo vs. GGG 2 undercard.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Robert Ortiz | September 15, 2018 | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

