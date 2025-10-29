Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jab | Vergil Ortiz vs. Robert Ortiz | Don’t blink — this one could end at any moment!

Quick Jab | Vergil Ortiz vs. Robert Ortiz | Don’t blink — this one could end at any moment!

Golden Boy Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas, defeated Roberto Ortiz (35-3-2, 26KOs) of Torreon, Mexico via technical knockout in the second round of a super lightweight fight originally slated for eight rounds in the Canelo vs. GGG 2 undercard.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Robert Ortiz | September 15, 2018 | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #vergilortiz

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Unseen footage from an epic fight! 🥊 | Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley | Fight Night Raw

Get an exclusive look at all the unseen bits from an epic night at The …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved