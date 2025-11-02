Home / Boxing Videos / The Bomber Lands Big 💣 Pat Brown Destroys Felix Valera On US Debut

The Bomber Lands Big 💣 Pat Brown Destroys Felix Valera On US Debut

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Pat Brown takes out Felix Valera in two rounds on his US debut at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday 1st November 2025!

#PatBrown #Boxing #Matchroom

***
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Lenier Pero Outpoints Jordan Thompson To Close On World Title Shot

Unbeaten Lenier Pero wins the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title to move one step close to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved