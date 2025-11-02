The Bomber Lands Big 💣 Pat Brown Destroys Felix Valera On US Debut





Watch as Pat Brown takes out Felix Valera in two rounds on his US debut at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday 1st November 2025!

#PatBrown #Boxing #Matchroom

