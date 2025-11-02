Watch from the canvas as Pat Brown destroyed Felix Valera in Orlando to move 5-0 (5 KO’s) The Cruiserweight division is on notice.
#shorts #boxing #patbrown
Watch from the canvas as Pat Brown destroyed Felix Valera in Orlando to move 5-0 (5 KO’s) The Cruiserweight division is on notice.
#shorts #boxing #patbrown
Tags * Angle Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Brown39s debut Eddie Hearn EXPLOSIVE Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing PAT Ringside Unseen
#PeroThompson | Live NOW on DAZN▪️ Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to …