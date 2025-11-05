LIVE PRESSEKONFERENZ! Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming! 🇩🇪





Join us in Dusseldorf, Germany for the launch press conference of Agit Kabayel’s Germany homecoming against the undefeated Polish Giant Damian Knyba. Watch both boxers take to the mic ahead of a monumental show in the region headlined by this landmark WBC Interim World Heavyweight Title Fight.

