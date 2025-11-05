Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESSEKONFERENZ! Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming! 🇩🇪

LIVE PRESSEKONFERENZ! Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming! 🇩🇪

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 41 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Dusseldorf, Germany for the launch press conference of Agit Kabayel’s Germany homecoming against the undefeated Polish Giant Damian Knyba. Watch both boxers take to the mic ahead of a monumental show in the region headlined by this landmark WBC Interim World Heavyweight Title Fight.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

INSIDE LOOK: Anthony Yarde sends SHOOTOUT WARNING to Benavidez 💥

Anthony Yarde speaks ahead of his World Title clash with David Benavidez. Subscribe to our …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved