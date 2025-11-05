Matchroom Boxing's Top 10 Super-Middleweight KNOCKOUTS





Matchroom Boxing’s Top 10 greatest super-middleweight knockouts, featuring a who’s who of four decades of fights under the Matchroom banner. With stars such as Canelo Alvarez, Carl Froch, Joe Calzaghe, Nigel Benn and more, Matchroom has promoted some of the greatest 168lbs fights of the last 40years and showcased some of the most devastating knockouts in super-middleweight history.

***

#matchroomboxing #boxingtop10 #caneloko

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.