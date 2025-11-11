Home / Boxing Videos / Erislandy Lara's left hand will put you in detention if he catches you cheating

Erislandy Lara's left hand will put you in detention if he catches you cheating

When it comes to the sweet science, #ErislandyLara has a Ph D 🎓 . But don’t sleep on his power, because his left hand will put you in to sleep if he catches you cheating.

Schools in session Dec. 6 when Lara meets Janibek to unify the WBA, WBO, and IBF Middleweight titiles on PBC PPV on Prime Video. #LaraJanibek #Boxing

