Erislandy Lara's left hand will put you in detention if he catches you cheating





When it comes to the sweet science, #ErislandyLara has a Ph D 🎓 . But don’t sleep on his power, because his left hand will put you in to sleep if he catches you cheating.

Schools in session Dec. 6 when Lara meets Janibek to unify the WBA, WBO, and IBF Middleweight titiles on PBC PPV on Prime Video. #LaraJanibek #Boxing