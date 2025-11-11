Erislandy Lara's left hand will put you in detention if he catches you cheating
Premier Boxing Champions
3 hours ago
Boxing Videos
When it comes to the sweet science, #ErislandyLara has a Ph D 🎓 . But don’t sleep on his power, because his left hand will put you in to sleep if he catches you cheating.
Schools in session Dec. 6 when Lara meets Janibek to unify the WBA, WBO, and IBF Middleweight titiles on PBC PPV on Prime Video. #LaraJanibek #Boxing
