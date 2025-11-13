Home / Boxing Videos / REACTION! Anthony Joshua in talks to fight Jake Paul 🚨

REACTION! Anthony Joshua in talks to fight Jake Paul 🚨

Anthony Joshua is in talks about a potential bout with Jake Paul with the fight likely to happen in December.

