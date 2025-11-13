Home / Boxing Videos / HE'S HERE!! Chris Eubank Sr Arrives With Jr For Benn Rematch Press Conference

HE'S HERE!! Chris Eubank Sr Arrives With Jr For Benn Rematch Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 37 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the moment Chris Eubank Sr rocks up with his son Chris Jr for the final rematch press conference against Conor Benn in London!

#shorts #eubankbenn #boxing

