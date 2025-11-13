Flash Knockdown | Eubank Vs Benn 2 Preview: Conor Benn, Frank Smith, Steve Bunce & Paddy Donovan





Exclusive interviews with Conor Benn, Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith and Paddy Donovan – plus boxing pundit Steve Bunce joins to recall 35yrs of Benn vs Eubanks.

Conor Benn joins us to discuss Saturday’s main event against Chris Eubank Jr and why he has to be victorious for the family name before moving back down to Welterweight. Matchroom CEO Frank Smith is firmly in the middle of it representing The Destroyer but also with his Eubank family ties. Paddy Donovan reflects on his rematch with Lewis Crocker and next fight against Liam Paro with a view to landing a trilogy with Crocker and a possible future fight with Conor Benn himself and Steve Bunce reflects on the previous three Eubank vs Benn fights from ringside in 1990, 1993 and more recently in April 2025.

00:00 – 01:15 : Intro

01:16 – 17:25 : Frank Smith

17:26 – 27:08 : Conor Benn

27:09 – 29:16 : Frank Smith part two

29:17 – 40:14 : Paddy Donovan

40:15 – 56:01 : Steve Bunce on Benn v Eubanks

56:02 – 1:09:39 : Chit Chat

