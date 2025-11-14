Home / Boxing Videos / Vergil Ortiz vs. Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: The Showdown Fans Demand

Vergil Ortiz vs. Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: The Showdown Fans Demand

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/goQYIsXGkCo

Vergil Ortiz and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis are on a collision course that boxing fans refuse to wait for. This potential mega fight has all the ingredients: Power, skill, and rising star energy to define the next era of the sport. The buzz is growing louder: Ortiz vs Ennis HAS to be next.

