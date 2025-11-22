David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde Weigh-In LIVE | Riyadh Season: Ring IV 💥 #RiyadhSeason





We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the live Weigh-In ahead of David Benavidez & Anthony Yarde’s World Title clash to cement themselves at the top of the light-heavyweight division. Watch both main eventers take to the scales and face off alongside a stacked undercard including Queensberry’s Sam Noakes, who will fight for his first World Title against the world class American lightweight, Abdullah Mason. Also see Devin Haney, Brian Norman Jr, Jesse Rodriguez, Fernando Daniel Martinez & more who all prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, Live on DAZN

