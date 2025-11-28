Home / Boxing Videos / Lamont Roach drops Hector Garcia on the way to his first world title | Garcia vs Roach HIGHLIGHTS

Lamont Roach drops Hector Garcia on the way to his first world title | Garcia vs Roach HIGHLIGHTS

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



When Lamont Roach met Hector Garcia in the ring, it wasn’t his first chance at becoming a world champion. But unlike the last opportunity, this opportunity would be different.

In a closely contested bout, Roach’s left hand consistently found it’s mark and in the final and most important round, Roach knocked down Hector Garcia to seal his victory.

Roach challenges Isaac Pitbull Cruz December 6 on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo for the interim WBC Super Lightweight title.

#PitbullRoach #LamontRoach #RoachGarcia

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Fury or Klitschko, who left the sauna first? 🤔 CLASSIC Gloves Are Off!

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Who left the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved