Lamont Roach drops Hector Garcia on the way to his first world title | Garcia vs Roach HIGHLIGHTS





When Lamont Roach met Hector Garcia in the ring, it wasn’t his first chance at becoming a world champion. But unlike the last opportunity, this opportunity would be different.

In a closely contested bout, Roach’s left hand consistently found it’s mark and in the final and most important round, Roach knocked down Hector Garcia to seal his victory.

Roach challenges Isaac Pitbull Cruz December 6 on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo for the interim WBC Super Lightweight title.

