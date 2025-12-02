Lamont Roach: Tank’s Knee Cost Me The Win, Pitbull Cruz Game Plan & Unfinished Business At 135





Andre Ward and Andre Berto sit down with Lamont Roach ahead of his December 6th WBC interim title fight against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in San Antonio. Roach breaks down the controversial Tank Davis fight where a voluntary knee wasn’t called a knockdown, explains why the rematch never happened, and reveals his complete game plan to dominate Cruz at 140 pounds. From Shakur Stevenson negotiations falling through to calling out Gary A. Russell and his DMV rivals, plus going viral on Twitch during training camp – Roach holds nothing back in this Hall of Game episode.

