Conah Walker STOPS Pat McCormack In Crazy Last Round

What a win for Conah Walker who dramatically stops Pat McCormack in the twelfth and final round of their Welterweight war. The Wolf marches on and wants a rematch with Lewis Crocker in 2026 for the IBF World Welterweight Title.

