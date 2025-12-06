Conah Walker STOPS Pat McCormack In Crazy Last Round 🤯





What a win for Conah Walker who dramatically stops Pat McCormack in the twelfth and final round of their Welterweight war. The Wolf marches on and wants a rematch with Lewis Crocker in 2026 for the IBF World Welterweight Title.

#MatchroomBoxing #Boxing #WalkerMcCormack

