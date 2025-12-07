PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Ramos vs Mosley | December 6, 2025





Rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) grinded out a hard-fought unanimous decision over top contender Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) to capture the Interim WBC Middleweight Title. Ramos won by scores of 117-111 twice and 116-112.

“I was just being myself,” said Ramos. “I’m not gonna lie, it was tough. I actually had a right hand injury the last three weeks of camp. We didn’t spar for the last four weeks. So it was tough to get my timing. I would catch a rhythm and lose it. I faced a lot of obstacles but I told my family there was no way I was leaving San Antonio without a belt.”

“It was a hell of a fight,” said Mosley. “Thanks to Ramos and everyone who made this fight happen. He was the man tonight. I’ll be back and be better.”

After controlling the action with occasional power shots across the first few rounds, Ramos began to look to shrink the distance between him and Mosley and bring the fight to the inside. Mosley was ready for the adjustment however and appeared to stagger Ramos with right hands in both the fourth and fifth rounds.

“He never hurt me but he did surprise me,” said Ramos. “I never felt rocked, but I was surprised. He hit me with shots I wasn’t expecting. But I never felt like my legs weren’t there.”

As they moved into the second half of the fight, the action largely took place from the middle distance, with the two combatants trading big blows that snapped the other’s head back. Ramos had one of his best frames in the 10th, mixing in more lateral movement that set up a series of piercing power punches to give him momentum heading into the championship rounds.

With that momentum in hand, Ramos landed a thudding left that staggered Mosley and left him open additional power shots, which Ramos continued to pour on until the end of the 11th. In the championship rounds, Ramos landed 40 power shots to clinch the decision, and set his sights on WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames.

“In those last few rounds I just kept remembering the Erickson Lubin fight,” said Ramos. “I kept getting flashbacks and I didn’t want the same thing to happen again. I kept pushing and pushing. I was in a dark place in that 10th round. I was tired, but I knew it would be worth it when the final bell rang.

“I want Carlos Adames. He’s the full champion. I don’t want the interim belt, I want the champion.”

