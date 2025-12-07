PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Martin vs Barthelemy | December 6, 2025





Top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) delivering a highlight-reel one-punch KO of two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-4-1, 15 KOs) in round four.

Fighting for the first time since dropping a 2024 world title challenge of Gervonta Davis, Martin announced his presence at 140-pounds in style, dropping Barthelemy with a minute left in the round before delivering the finishing left hand 2:56 into the frame.

“Man, it felt good,” said Martin after his first fight with trainer Buddy McGirt in his corner. “I felt more comfortable at this weight. I still got my speed. I felt strong. I felt better than my two fights before this. It took me a little time to warm up and get going but, then I saw the shot we’ve been working on. That’s why I took my chance and landed it.

“I feel like I got slept on. I took one loss. It’s a new era. I’m here and I’m back. No disrespect to any of the main event fighters, but I’ll fight any of them next.”

