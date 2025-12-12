Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward EXPOSES Isaac Cruz's Discipline Problem vs Lamont Roach

Andre Ward EXPOSES Isaac Cruz's Discipline Problem vs Lamont Roach

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/8AzBL-F8IzI

Andre Ward exposes the discipline problem that’s holding Isaac Cruz back. Cruz fights at 135 lbs but balloons to 170+ pounds between camps—a 35-pound swing that shows up every fight when he fades in the late rounds. Ward breaks down why Cruz’s conditioning issues nearly cost him against Roach and what it means for his future at elite level.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

The LEGENDARY Career of Tyson Fury! 😍🔥 #boxing #tysonfury #knockout #heavyweight

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Get closer to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved