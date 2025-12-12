Andre Ward EXPOSES Isaac Cruz's Discipline Problem vs Lamont Roach





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/8AzBL-F8IzI

Andre Ward exposes the discipline problem that’s holding Isaac Cruz back. Cruz fights at 135 lbs but balloons to 170+ pounds between camps—a 35-pound swing that shows up every fight when he fades in the late rounds. Ward breaks down why Cruz’s conditioning issues nearly cost him against Roach and what it means for his future at elite level.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions