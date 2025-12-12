Andre Ward EXPOSES Isaac Cruz's Discipline Problem vs Lamont Roach

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/8AzBL-F8IzI
Andre Ward exposes the discipline problem that’s holding Isaac Cruz back. Cruz fights at 135 lbs but balloons to 170+ pounds between camps—a 35-pound swing that shows up every fight when he fades in the late rounds. Ward breaks down why Cruz’s conditioning issues nearly cost him against Roach and what it means for his future at elite level.
