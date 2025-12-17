QuickJabs | Fabian Guzman vs. Daniel Lim | Middleweight Division has a new Superstar!





Fabian Guzman’s perfect career record is still intact, as the Southern California native swarmed Daniel Lim, dropping the Filipino twice in the first round to score a stoppage win. Guzman first dropped Lim with back-to-back one-twos to the head and body. Lim barely beat referee Chris Leben’s 10-count to continue.

With less than a minute remaining in the opening round, Guzman stepped on the gas and delivered a series of unanswered shots, dropping the gritty Lim again. Lim beat Leben’s count, but this time the bout was waved off at the 2:59 mark

Fabian Guzman vs. Daniel Lim | February 15, 2025 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

