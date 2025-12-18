Tiah-Mai Ayton Continues 100% KO Streak, Stops Moraes In 3 | Matchroom Boxing





All round fighting machine Tiah-Mai Ayton moved 4-0 (4 KOs) with another sensational victory this time over Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes at Indigo at The O2 on Wednesday 17 December 2025. Watch the full fight back.

