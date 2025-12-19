Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua PLUS Terence Crawford retires | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 37

DAZN Boxing



Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss tonight’s main event between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, plus the retirement of the pound-for-pound best, Terence Crawford.

Watch episode 37 of The Fighter & The Writer now.

