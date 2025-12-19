Home / Boxing Videos / TEASER | Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss: Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua

TEASER | Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss: Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua

Matchroom Boxing 56 mins ago Boxing Videos



Coming Monday 29 December… Pat Brown and Dave Allen Discuss, a new Matchroom Boxing Podcast. Two of British Boxing’s best and funniest team up to bring you the inside scoop from their gym, thoughts on current affairs, the boxing scene, answering your fan questions and just about everything else in between. Watch a teaser clip as the duo discuss Jake Paul’s fight with Anthony Joshua tonight in Miami.

#MatchroomBoxing #DaveAllen #JakeJoshua

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

PBC FULL FIGHT: Hugo Mendez vs Nelson Hampton | December 6, 2025

Hugo Amador Mendez defeats Nelson Hampton by UD, protecting his 5-0 record. #HugoMendez #Boxing #FullFight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved