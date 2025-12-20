Roy Jones Jr. Calls Shedeur Sanders Situation ‘Humiliating & Disgusting’





Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward deliver a COMPLETE breakdown of the Shedeur Sanders controversy. Roy calls the draft situation “humiliating” and “disgusting,” while Ward praises Sanders for having “Hall of Fame responses as a rookie” and draws powerful parallels to his own 1988 Olympics experience. The full 6.5-minute segment captures both the emotional outrage AND the inspirational takeaway, with Ward’s message that adversity reveals character and builds greatness. Two legends who know what it’s like to face adversity weigh in on one of the most polarizing stories in the NFL.

