Home / Boxing Videos / View From Ringside 🕷️ Craig Richards KO's Dan Azeez

View From Ringside 🕷️ Craig Richards KO's Dan Azeez

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



What a knockout by Craig Richards to knockout Dan Azeez in the 12th and final round of their Light Heavyweight contest in Accra, Ghana on Saturday 20 December 2025.

#shorts #boxing #richardsazeez

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

The Gwoat, Claressa Shields and now Hall of Famer is ready for February 22.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved