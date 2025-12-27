HAND WRAP DRAMA: “You Can't Do That Here!” – Naoya Inoue Is Told By Commission For Piccaso Fight

Watch the moment Team Inoue, Team Picasso and the commission discuss hand wrapping backstage just an hour before the Super Bantamweight World Title main event in Riyadh.
#shorts #boxing #inoue
Watch the moment Team Inoue, Team Picasso and the commission discuss hand wrapping backstage just an hour before the Super Bantamweight World Title main event in Riyadh.
#shorts #boxing #inoue
Tags * can39t Commission Drama Fight Hand Inoue Matchroom Boxing NAOYA Piccaso told WRAP
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …