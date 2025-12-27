Home / Boxing Videos / HAND WRAP DRAMA: “You Can't Do That Here!” – Naoya Inoue Is Told By Commission For Piccaso Fight

Matchroom Boxing 7 hours ago



Watch the moment Team Inoue, Team Picasso and the commission discuss hand wrapping backstage just an hour before the Super Bantamweight World Title main event in Riyadh.

