“Tell Everyone What Happened In The Spar!” Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss… Ep1 | Matchroom Boxing





You’ve seen the rapport build on Social Media during 2025, now it’s time for Pat Brown and Dave Allen to have their own show! The gym mates dip into their first meeting, the competitive rivalry, the two sparring sessions, partake in a physical challenge and a whole lot more including Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul before taking some of your questions.

#DaveAllen #PatBrown #MatchroomBoxing

