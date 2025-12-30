We revisit the Premier Boxing Champions bouts that defined 2025; the nights that created moments, momentum and memories that will carry into 2026.

Every boxing year tells a story. And every year deserves a recap. But rather than handing out awards or ranking performances, we’re looking back at the PBC fights that shaped 2025; the matchups that sparked conversation and set the table for the year to come. These weren’t just fights. They were turning points.



A New King

Some fights carry more than belts. They carry consequence. That was the case when David Benavidez and David Morrell — two elite, undefeated forces — met in a grudge match that fans salivated over. From the opening bell, the tension was tangible. Benavidez, all pressure, volume and will, pressed forward behind his trademark combinations. Morrell answered with counters that demanded respect. Both men fought like the outcome meant everything — because it did. Fans witnessed an early Fight of the Year candidate. And when the dust settled, Benavidez still had his ‘0’ while Morrell suffered what could only be deemed more of a lesson than a loss. More important, Benavidez established himself as a top pound for pounder and a bonafide boxing superstar.



The Lightweight Division Takes Center Stage

The lights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center shine brightest when it’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis taking center stage. Davis’ return to the ring wasn’t just a fight, it was an event that took over the Big Apple. Davis drew a record-setting gate, underscoring his status as one of boxing’s true global superstars. Facing Lamont Roach Jr., a composed fellow world champion, Davis once again delivered the danger, explosiveness and star presence that have made him one of boxing’s most bankable attractions. The crowd came for the spectacle, and Tank gave them a night worthy of the stage. So did Roach, who fought valiantly in a hotly-contested draw. Davis’ status as boxing’s biggest American star was cemented. And a new star was born in Roach.



Remember The Name

On the undercard of the Davis–Roach blockbuster, Gary Antuanne Russell authored a milestone moment of his own, one that signaled the arrival of a new force at 140 pounds. Long viewed as one of the sport’s most dangerous rising contenders, Russell stepped onto the big stage with confidence and urgency. From the opening bell, he fought with the precision, southpaw angles and controlled aggression, applying steady pressure, breaking down a champion in Jose Valenzuela coming off a career-best win over Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, and seizing the moment when opportunity presented itself. When it was all over, the junior welterweight division had a new serious player, confirming that the Russell family legacy continues.



Legacy Meets the Present

July delivered one of boxing’s most compelling stories: Manny Pacquiao’s return to face Mario Barrios. Few athletes in any sport command the respect Pacquiao does. His comeback wasn’t nostalgic spectacle. Or for an exhibition. That’s just not how the fighting pride of the Philippines operates. Instead, he faced a prime WBC 147-pound World Champion in Mario Barrios. Pacquiao showed flashes of the creativity, timing and speed that defined his greatness. Barrios responded with discipline, sharp counter-punching and championship poise. The result — a draw — echoed the reality of what fans witnessed: No coronation. No farewell. Just elite boxing on a memorable night in Las Vegas.



An Inferno Engulfs Sin City

If Pacquiao–Barrios was history meeting the present, then Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu 2 was pure rivalry. Their first meeting delivered drama and debate, the kind of fight that lives on long after the final bell. The rematch carried all that anticipation and then some. After winning a razor-thin decision over Tszyu in March 2024, WBC 154-pound World Champion Fundora had no intentions of leaving the outcome of the rematch in the judge’s hands. “The Towering Inferno” imposed his well from the outset, dominating Tszyu in a statement performance that reshaped the conversation in the super welterweight division. And yet, new questions immediately followed. How do you solve The Towering Inferno? Who has the answer?