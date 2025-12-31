Home / Boxing Videos / Punchers Chance: Matchroom Boxing's 2025 End Of Year Quiz

Punchers Chance: Matchroom Boxing's 2025 End Of Year Quiz

Matchroom Boxing 30 mins ago Boxing Videos



It’s the return of our end of year boxing quiz to finish up 2025. In the red corner it’s Sunny Edwards, Anthony Crolla and Molly McCann up against Dave Allen, Conah Walker and Jimmy Sains in the blue corner hosted by Matchroom’s Jamie Ward. It’s chaos, it’s light hearted, it’s Punchers Chance.

#MatchroomBoxing #Quiz #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Andre Ward & Tim Bradley revisit when they matched up in the amateurs and got after it 😤

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved