“He's A Hero!” – Dalton Smith & Eddie Hearn React After Matias KO Victory | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 34 mins ago Boxing Videos



What a night! Dalton Smith knocks out Subriel Matias to win the WBC World Super Lightweight Title in the fifth round in New York. Watch our exclusive dressing room access with soundbites from the new Champion and promoter Eddie Hearn.

