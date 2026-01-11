Eddie Hearn presents the Matchroom Boxing 2025 fan awards





Eddie Heard presents the third annual Matchroom Boxing awards including Darren Barker’s induction to the Matchroom Boxing Hall of Fame, Fighter of the Year, Female Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year and much more.

***

#matchroomboxing #boxinghalloffame #boxingawards

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.