“I couldn't have enjoyed that more!” – Eddie Hearn celebrates Smith's title win





New WBC light-welterweight champion Dalton Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn hit New York’s Times Square to celebrate the crushing of Subriel Matías on Saturday (Jan 26, 2026).

Smith – now unbeaten in 19 with 14 knockouts – looked spectacular in hammering Matias in five rounds.

