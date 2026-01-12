Home / Boxing Videos / “I couldn't have enjoyed that more!” – Eddie Hearn celebrates Smith's title win

“I couldn't have enjoyed that more!” – Eddie Hearn celebrates Smith's title win

Matchroom Boxing 50 mins ago Boxing Videos



New WBC light-welterweight champion Dalton Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn hit New York’s Times Square to celebrate the crushing of Subriel Matías on Saturday (Jan 26, 2026).

Smith – now unbeaten in 19 with 14 knockouts – looked spectacular in hammering Matias in five rounds.

***
#matchroomboxing #daltonsmith #eddiehearn
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Gucci Manny isn't coming to play games 🚫

🗣 … ‘ . Gucci Manny is coming for Jorge Chavez. 👀 #RochaCuriel2 | #FloresChavez2 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved