“I couldn't have enjoyed that more!” – Eddie Hearn celebrates Smith's title win

New WBC light-welterweight champion Dalton Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn hit New York’s Times Square to celebrate the crushing of Subriel Matías on Saturday (Jan 26, 2026).
Smith – now unbeaten in 19 with 14 knockouts – looked spectacular in hammering Matias in five rounds.
***
#matchroomboxing #daltonsmith #eddiehearn
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.