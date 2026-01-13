Teenage Irish Heavyweight Olaniyan signs with Queensberry

The 2024 World Youth champion Adam Olaniyan has joined forces with Frank Warren and Queensberry ahead of his forthcoming professional debut in Dublin on March 14, live on DAZN.

The Irishman, 19, from Tallaght, is the newest addition to the Queensberry Heavyweight Battalion and the two-time European gold medalist will be trained by the highly respected veteran coach Paul Stevenson at the fabled Everton Red Triangle gym in Liverpool, where he will work alongside the likes of Nick Ball and Andrew Cain.

A seven-time National Champion, Olaniyan will enjoy performing on a huge platform for his debut, taking his place on the card at the 3Arena headlined by the WBA world super featherweight title showdown between Jazza Dickens and Anthony Cacace.

“I’m delighted to be getting my professional journey underway and no better place to do it than at home in Dublin,” said Olaniyan. “This felt like the right time to make the switch to the pros and it’s great to be doing that with the backing of Frank Warren and Queensberry. They really are the home of the heavyweights right now so it’s the perfect place for me to develop.

“I’m obviously still very young and I know I will have to serve my apprenticeship as a pro but I’ve already proved as an amateur that I can be the best in the world and of course the goal remains the same as a professional. I want to become Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion and bring all those belts back to Dublin and the road to that starts in Dublin on March 14th.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren is delighted to add another young talent to his elite heavyweight force.

“I am thrilled to bring Adam to Queensberry, and he is clearly a very special and gifted young heavyweight who excelled as an amateur. It is the perfect time for him to turn professional and make himself known throughout the world at the time when the heavyweights are dominating the boxing landscape.

“Every fighter is different and we will bring Adam along at the correct pace and make sure he gets all the experience he needs. He is with a top trainer in Paul and the environment in his gym will bring the very best out of him and see to it that Ireland will have a heavyweight star to be proud of.”

“We have a very talented young heavyweight in Adam Olanyian, added Paul Stevenson. “Adam has the pedigree and potential to really make his mark. He’s still very young at 19 but is learning fast already and we all have very high hopes for him.”

Olanyian will be managed by Brian Peters, the hugely experienced Irish fight figure, probably best known for his work with boxing icon Katie Taylor.

“Adam is an incredibly exciting talent and the world is his oyster,” predicted Peters. “Of course we have to be conscious of his age and take our time with his development, but he has all the attributes to become the first Irish born World Heavyweight Champion.”