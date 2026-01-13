Khalil Cpe and Jesse Hart meet in crossroads fight | Matchroom Boxing





Khalil Coe and Jesse Hart exchange words ahead of their light heavyweight collision next Saturday (Jan 24). Host Chris Mannix calls the clash a “crossroads fight.”

The pair meet on the Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz undercard on January 24 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The fight was originally booked for October, but Coe was forced out with a hand injury. Before that Coe, 10-1-1 (8KOs) avenged his only defeat vs Manuel Gallegos last May.

Hart is best known for his two close challenges to Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO super-middleweight title. The 31-3 (25 KOs) puncher is coming off a win.

