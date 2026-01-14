Emotional Bilal Fawaz signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

English super-welterweight champion Bilal Fawaz signs with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing
The charismatic Fawaz is coming off a big win over Junaid Bostan and now challenged British & Commonwealth champion Ishmael Davis at Nottingham Arena on 21 February
***
#matchroomboxing #bilalfawaz #matchroomsigning
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.