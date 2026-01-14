Emotional Bilal Fawaz signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing





English super-welterweight champion Bilal Fawaz signs with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing

The charismatic Fawaz is coming off a big win over Junaid Bostan and now challenged British & Commonwealth champion Ishmael Davis at Nottingham Arena on 21 February

