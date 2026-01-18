Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar De La Hoya | The latest on Vergil Ortiz and Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya | The latest on Vergil Ortiz and Ryan Garcia

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



The Golden Boy gives an update on Ortiz vs. Boots and is looking forward to huge events in 2025.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #vergilortizjr #ryangarcia #zurdoramirez

Watch our fights LIVE and on demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Raul Curiel vs. Jordan Panthen | Highlights

Raul Curiel vs. Jordan Panthen highlights. #goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #raulcuriel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved