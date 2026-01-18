Oscar De La Hoya | The latest on Vergil Ortiz and Ryan Garcia

The Golden Boy gives an update on Ortiz vs. Boots and is looking forward to huge events in 2025.
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #vergilortizjr #ryangarcia #zurdoramirez
Watch our fights LIVE and on demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl