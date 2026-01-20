Home / Boxing Videos / The dub was never in doubt 😤 #boxing #andreward #sergeykovalev
Tags * All The Smoke All The Smoke Fight andreward ATS Fight Boxing boxing highlights boxing news doubt dub MMA mma highlights MMA News & Notes sergeykovalev UFC UFC Highlights
Check Also
“Fury has four or five potential opponents” 🥊 Don Charles and Billam-Smith give updates on Toe2Toe!
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Spencer Brown, Chris-Billam …