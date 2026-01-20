Why The First Kovalev Fight Changed Everything: Andre Ward's Never Before Told Stories





Andre Ward opens up in this special bonus edition of WARD ROOM like never before about the lead-up, drama, and everything surrounding his first fight with Sergey Kovalev. From lawsuits and missed fights with Gennady Golovkin, to HBO’s pressure, to the shocking reality of having his knee drained just two hours before walking into the ring, this is a special you don’t want to miss.

Ward breaks down the knockdown, the headlines calling Kovalev a “monster,” the behind-the-scenes tension with his team, and how he found the strength to push through adversity and win one of the most defining fights of his career.

