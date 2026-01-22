Just two days out… Andy Cruz comes head to head with IBF World Lightweight Champion Raymond Muratalla at the final press conference!
#shorts #cruzmuratalla #boxing
Just two days out… Andy Cruz comes head to head with IBF World Lightweight Champion Raymond Muratalla at the final press conference!
#shorts #cruzmuratalla #boxing
Tags * Andy Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Cruz Eddie Hearn final Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Muratalla Presser Raymond Square
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …