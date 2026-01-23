Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward's Knee Was Drained 2 HOURS Before Fighting Kovalev… The Untold Story

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/t1fpHcPAR9o

For the first time, Andre Ward reveals the nightmare training camp leading up to the biggest fight of his career. From knee injuries that required constant draining, to conflict with Virgil Hunter, to having doctors at his house TWO HOURS before heading to the T-Mobile Arena.

