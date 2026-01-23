Home / Boxing Videos / “You Going To Sleep!” – Omari Jones & Jerome Baxter Trade Verbal Jabs At Final Face Off 😤

“You Going To Sleep!” – Omari Jones & Jerome Baxter Trade Verbal Jabs At Final Face Off 😤

Matchroom Boxing 8 mins ago



This was unexpected! 4-0 Omari Jones and 7-0 Jerome Baxter exchange verbals after the weigh-in before Saturday night’s fight live on DAZN.

