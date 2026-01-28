Home / Boxing Videos / Team Teofimo Lopez & Team Shakur Stevenson Clash In New York At Media Day 👀

Team Teofimo Lopez & Team Shakur Stevenson Clash In New York At Media Day 👀

Watch as team members from Teofimo Lopez camp and Shakur Stevenson’s team go at it in the hotel lobby during Wednesday of Fight Week at Media Day. The tension rises in the build-up to Saturday’s mega fight.

