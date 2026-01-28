Why Xander Zayas Is Fighting His Former Sparring Partner for WBA/WBO Unification





WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas discusses his upcoming title unification bout against WBA champion Abass Baraou in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Zayas opens up about the unique challenge of fighting his former sparring partner, and the pressure of representing Puerto Rico’s rich boxing legacy.

